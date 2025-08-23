Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of August 18-22.

° Following the departure of Luca Maestri and the upcoming retirement of Jeff Williams, more Apple execs are likely to depart in the near future.

° Apple’s “F1 the Movie” is on its way to surpassing US$600 million at the global box and is showing great holding power.

° Apple has joined the popular Chinese social platform RedNote, known as China’s answer to Instagram.

° A new rumor claims Apple won’t release an iPhone 18 in 2026, but will instead focus all its attention on a foldable iPhone.

° The British government has agreed to withdraw its controversial demand to access encrypted iCloud data.

° Apple is expanding its iPhone production in India for U.S.-bound versions of the iPhone 17, which should roll out next month.

° Apple has announced the expansion of its Self Service Repair and Genuine Parts Distributor programs to Canada.

° A child safety organization asks the FTC to investigate Apple for engaging in deceptive App Store practices that put children at risk.

° Apple is removing the “carbon neutral” logo/symbol from its packaging.

° Yahoo Sports reporter Kendall Baker says in an X post that Apple is out of the running for more Major League Baseball streaming rights.

° Sales of foreign-branded phones, including the iPhone, declined 31.3% year-on-year in China in June.

° Consumer Intelligence Research Partners notes that Apple’s retail business accounts for a relatively small share of US iPhone unit sales.

° Apple plans to launch a new “TechWoven” line of cases for the upcoming iPhone 17 models, according to a new rumor.

° Apple TV+’s “The Studio” won for “Outstanding Achievement in Comedy” at the 41st TCA Awards.

° Apple has released macOS Sequoia 15.6.1, iOS 18.6.2, and iPadOS 18.6.2. All offer “important security fixes.”

° Masimo has sued US Customs over allowing Apple to restore the Apple Watch’s blood oxygen tool.

° Apple has raised the monthly price of its Apple TV+ streaming service to $12.99/month in the U.S.

° Apple’s Vice President of Fitness Technologies Jay Blahnik is accused of creating a “toxic work environment,” but Apple is defending him.

° Two organizations have sided with Apple to oppose a recent ruling in the tech giant’s ongoing battle with Epic Games.

° Selling Power has recognized Apple in its “60 Best Companies to Sell For in 2025” list of winners.

