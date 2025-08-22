Vera Farmiga is set to co-star opposite Mark Wahlberg in untitled pic at Apple, reports Deadline.

It will be written and directed by Stephen Chbosky, with Wahlberg attached to star. Plan B and The SpringHill Company are set to produce the project, which will be developed and produced by Apple Studios.

According to Deadline, the project is based on the 2023 pic Weekend Rebels, an original German-language sports comedy-drama based on the true story of Mirco and Jason von Juterzcenka. The story follows a father and his autistic son, who wants to find a favorite Premiere League soccer club and makes his father take him to see every single team so he can decide. Sources say this version is said to take place in the NBA given the SpringHill ties.

