Here are some of the latest software announcements of the week:

° Apple has released a new update (version 226) for Safari Technology Preview. It iincludes fixes and updates for CSS, Canvas, JavaScript, Media, Rendering, Deprecations, SVG, Storage, Web API, Web Extensions, and Web Inspector.

° Aiarty Video Enhancer for macOS

has been updated to version 2.5, which introduces several new features designed to give creators more control and flexibility in their workflows.° Moises, the AI music platform named Apple’s 2024 iPad App of the Year, has announced AI Studio, its AI-native, browser-based audio editor with built-in generative capabilities.

° Athena Security, which specializes in AI-driven physical security solutions, has rolled out its Hospital Visitor Management System (VMS) on the Apple iPad. Purpose-built to meet the critical needs of healthcare facilities, Athena’s Hospital VMS is purportedly the first iPad solution in the industry to offer offline capabilities—ensuring that hospitals stay operational and secure, even amidst internet interruptions due to down servers, power outages or natural disasters.

° Sogabee and Operatio Apple have launched Adding Apps 2, a new match game. It’s available worldwide on the App Store and offers a 50% discount for educational institutions via the Apple School Program.

° accesso Technology Group, a technology solutions provider for attractions and venues worldwide, has released accessoPay 3.0, the latest evolution of its digital payment platform.

° Birdeye, an agentic marketing platform for multi-location brands, has unveiled the Listings Optimization Agent, an “outcome-driven, configurable AI agent built to continuously fine-tune business listings for maximum discoverability across the local search ecosystem.”

° The messaging app Discord has been updated with Handoff support, for an improved cross-platform experience across the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The update is available in the App Store.

° Building Shooters Technology LLC (BST) has launched its NURO System Application on theApple App Store. The app is designed for centralized range control and data collection using BST’s NURO Shooting System, which is an indoor/outdoor, all-weather, set of vision- and decision-training tools optimized for live-fire environments.

° StaffDNAhas unveiled a new document storage and management platform designed “to transform how healthcare professionals manage their credentials, licenses, and paperwork.” The app is free and available at the Apple App Store.

° Sketch is out with a new update today featuring support for Liquid Glass-like effects, complete with blur, distortion, depth, and chromatic aberration controls.

