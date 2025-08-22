Security researchers found Russian network fingerprints on free VPNs available on Apple and Google’s app stores, and Chinese traces on six, reports TechRadar.

These are the findings from security researchers at Comparitech, who analyzed 24 VPNs and found Russian and Chinese network fingerprints on a total of 12 apps. Two of them (Turbo VPN, VPN Proxy Master) also include Chinese or Russian SDKs (software development kits) that, according to experts, “are clear indicators that the SDK [software development kit] was intentionally bundled into the app.”

Five of these VPNs are also thought to have ties with a Shanghai-based firm believed to have links with the Chinese military, according to TechRadar. While network fingerprints don’t necessarily signal Chinese or Russian ownership, experts advise caution.

“China and Russia both force domestically-owned VPNs to register with the government and adhere to local laws, which may impact user privacy. For this reason, no Chinese or Russian VPN can offer a trustworthy ‘no-logs’ service, which is the only type of VPN we recommend,” the Comparitech researchers say.

