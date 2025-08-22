Meta Platforms is hiring Frank Chu, an Apple artificial intelligence executive, to join Meta Superintelligence Labs, reports Bloomberg.

Chu is the sixth Apple AI employee to defect to Meta, the article notes. The others are Ruoming Pang, Tom Gunter, Mark Lee, Bowen Zhang, and Yun Zhu.

Chu helped manage Apple’s large language models on cloud servers, oversaw some training, and was involved in efforts to develop search features for Siri and entertainment services. The good news (maybe) for Apple is that, according to Bloomberg, Meta is pausing most recruitment across MSL teams to review headcount plans.

