Apple has released new public firmware for AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4.

It allows users to test the new AirPods features in macOS Tahoe 26, iOS 26, and iPadOS 26. Installation is automatic when the AirPods are in their charging case, the case is plugged into a charger, and the linked iPhone is in close proximity and connected to Wi-Fi.

You can check the installed firmware revision in the “General” settings menu, by selecting “About,” then “AirPods.” AppleInsider says the update contains “miscellaneous minor bug fixes.”

