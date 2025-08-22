Apple is in talks with Google about using Google’s Gemini AI as the backbone for the upcoming smarter version of Siri, reports Bloomberg (a subscription is required to read the article).

Apple has reportedly approached Google to ask the company to create a custom AI model that would be used for ‌its personal digital assistant. Bloomberg says Google has started training a model that would run on Apple’s Private Cloud Compute servers in response.

In the past it’s been reported that Apple is also considering OpenAI and Anthropic as solutions to its artificial intelligence problems. The company may let various potential solutions battle it out.

“Internally, Apple is holding a bake-off to see which approach will work best,” Gurman writes for Bloomberg. “The company is simultaneously developing two versions of the new Siri: one dubbed Linwood that is powered by its models and another code-named Glenwood that runs on outside technology.”

