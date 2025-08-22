Apple manufacturing partner Foxconn is laying the groundwork for a future workforce in Houston that, it argues, could put Texas at the forefront of an emerging artificial intelligence manufacturing sector, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The company already has 2,000 employees spread across the Houston region. According to the Greater Houston Partnership, Foxconn has committed to investing $450 million in Houston, creating about 600 jobs at its AI-related facilities, including facilities for Nvidia, as well as Apple.

That could generate about $920 million in economic impact and 814 indirect jobs, the partnership estimates. The Houston Chronicle says it’s not clear if these estimates encompassed both the Apple and Nvidia projects, and Foxconn said exact job numbers are still being finalized.

