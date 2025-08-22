Here are some of the latest accessory and hardware announcements of the week:

° Apple subsidiary Beats and Japanese graphic artist Verdy have teamed up to bring back a collectible Beats Pill holder. This time the “Vear” bear holds the Beats Pill in his mouth; in last year’s version, he held the speaker between its paws. Beats and Verdy are promoting the collectible figure on Instagram and YouTube.

° Other World Computing (OWC) has launched the OWC Express 1M2 80G, a portable SSD performance designed for creators in the field, mobile performance enthusiasts, and gamers. With over 6000MB/s real-world peak speeds, it’s Thunderbolt 5 compatible and delivered in a palm-sized, fanless form factor.

° Adesso has announced the EasyTouch 130 and EasyTouch 150 mechanical keyboards with ergonomic design and AI integration. The folks at Adesso says they’re “engineered for professionals and everyday users, these keyboards deliver whisper-quiet typing and instant access to Microsoft’s Copilot AI via dedicated hotkeys (select models).”

° Otterbox has launched its Cirque du Rebelle Collection, a limited-edition drop that reimagines the Symmetry Series Clear case with four exclusive designs, from nostalgic big top stripes to modern harlequin argyle. The collection is available for the iPhone 13/14/15/16e, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

° THIRDREALITY has expanded its Matter-over-WiFi smart home lineup with the launch of two new U.S. standard smart plugs: the Smart Plug M1, featuring real-time power monitoring, and the Smart Plug M3, designed for essential, everyday automation.

