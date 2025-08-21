Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From Apple’s YouTube Channel: Apple posts video explaining how the iPhone’s Action mode allows for people with Parkinson’s disease to record stable videos.

° From MacRumors: Support for Apple Pay‘s Express Mode has been added to the Bee Network in Greater Manchester, enabling passengers to pay for bus and tram travel without unlocking their iPhone or Apple Watch.° From 9to5Mac:A newly unsealed opinion shows why Apple had little patience for Fintiv’s long-running claims in Texas.

° From AppleInsider: Severance executive producer Ben Stiller won’t direct any episodes in the third season of the Apple TV+ hit “Severance” as he will be working on another big project.

° From The MacObserver: Future Zoom updates will require iOS 15 or later.

° From YouGov: Americans use digital assistants mainly for weather, music, and timers.

° From the South China Morning Post: Apple contractor Foxconn is ramping up hiring at China factories ahead of iPhone 17 launch.

° From MacVoices Live!: Spotify faces backlash after exposing listener data, including the questionable musical tastes of one high-profile user, raising questions about default privacy settings. Amazon restructures Wondery, cutting staff while shifting podcasts under Audible and exploring video strategies, sparking debate about the future of scripted, high-production shows.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related