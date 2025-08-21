Paramount+’s Head of Originals Jane Wiseman has hired Chris Parnell, most recently an Apple TV+ creative executive, as executive president for Paramount+ Originals, reports Deadline.

He’ll report to Wiseman and be responsible for the development and production of the platform’s slate of original content.

Parnell joined Apple TV+ in 2020 from Sony Pictures Television. He helped drive development for Apple’s slate of original series.

Parnell was involved in developing such scripted series as “Dark Matter,” “Neuromancer,” “The Last Frontier,” “Bad Monkey,” and Vince Gilligan’s upcoming “Pluribus.” He also led the development of Apple TV+’s original content for the Apple Vision Pro launch, including the platform’s first full immersive series “Adventure” and first full-length spatial film “Bono: Stories Of Surrender.”

