“Nine current and former employees” who worked with or for Apple’s Vice President of Fitness Technologies Jay Blahnik have accused him of creating a “toxic work environment”, reports The New York Times (a subscription is required to read the article).

The affected employees said Blahnik “could be verbally abusive, manipulative and inappropriate,” according to the report. Apple spokesperson Lance Lin told The New York Times that the report contains “many inaccurate claims and mischaracterizations.”

Apple has previously ettled a complaint alleging sexual harassment by Blahnik, and it is defending him in another lawsuit over allegations of bullying, according to the Times. He continues Blahnik continues to work at Apple after an internal investigation found “no evidence of wrongdoing,” the article says.

Blaylock is, in addition to his work at Apple, an American fitness instructor, trainer, consultant, author, and program developer. He’s been a fitness expert for MSNBC.com and the Los Angeles Times and authored the book Full-Body Flexibility in 2004.

