Apple will open a new retail store at the Phoenix Mall of Asia in Bengaluru, India, on Tuesday, September 2.

Apple Hebbal will be the company’s third retail store in India, alongside Apple Saket in New Delhi and Apple BKC in Mumbai. Apple is also preparing to open new stores at the KOPA Mall in Pune and at the DLF Mall of India in Noida later this year, but it has yet to officially announce those two locations, notes MacRumors.

With the opening of Apple Hebbal, Apple should have (by my count) 542 stores spread across 25 counties and regions. There are 273 Apple retail stores in the United States as of February 27, 2023. The state with the most number of Apple locations in the US is California, with 54 retail stores, which is about 20% of all Apple retail stores in the US.

