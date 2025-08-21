BIEL Crystal, an Apple supplier, has launched its ultra-hard coating smartphone glass cover dubbed “Witch Cloak.”

Who knows if it will come to the iPhone, but the cover glass is featured on Honor’s latest Magic V5 foldable smartphone. According to the folks at BIEL Crystal, devices equipped with Witch Cloak glass demonstrate: 10x improvement in drop resistance; 15x enhancement in scratch prevention; 3x increase in abrasion durability. The company claims all this “significantly reducing screen cracks and breakages from everyday impacts.”

The Witch Cloak ultra-hard coating glass utilizes a glass-ceramic substrate coated with precisely alternating layers of silicon nitride (SiN) and silicon oxynitride (SiON). BIEL Crystal supplies touch screens for various iPhone models.

