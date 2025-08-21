Apple has raised the monthly price of its Apple TV+ streaming service to $12.99/month in the U.S., according to 9to5Mac.

The streaming service cost $4.99/month in the U.S. when it launched in 2019. The price went up to $6.99 per month in 2022, and then to $9.99 per month in 2023, and now the service costs $12.99 per month. The latest price increase applies to select other countries, too.

An annual subscription to Apple TV+ will continue to cost $99 in the U.S., and Apple One bundle prices are not changing, the report said.

