Sales of foreign-branded phones, including the iPhone, declined 31.3% year-on-year in China in June, according to Reuters‘ calculations based on data released on Wednesday by a government-affiliated research firm.

The shipments of foreign-branded phones had slid to 1.971 million units in June, from 2.869 million handsets the same month a year earlier, calculations based on the data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) showed. Overall phone sales in China fell 9.3% to 22.598 million units in June, according to the data.

Along the same lines, Apple ranked fifth in Mainland China smartphone sales in the second quarter of 2025 with 10.1 million units, according to Canalys. Apple now has 15% of Mainland China’s smartphone market. This compared to 14% and sales of 9.7 million iPhones in quarter two of 2024 for annual growth of 4%, says the research group.

