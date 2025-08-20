Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: Apple has provided developers with updated beta firmware for the AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4, allowing them to test the new AirPods features in iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe.

° From AppleInsider: Morgan Stanley analysts have raised their iPhone 16 build estimates, signaling stronger than expected demand heading into Apple’s September quarter.

° From 9to5Mac: A random report from an account with zero track-record for anything claims that the iPhone 18 will drop the Camera Control button as too few people are using it.

° From MacMagazine (translated): Cade negotiates with Apple and Fortnite’s return to iOS in Brazil is postponed.

° From Cult of Mac: Looks like Apple may try to replace its much-maligned and abandoned FineWoven iPhone cases with a new synthetic fabric alternative planned for the iPhone 17 lineup.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Chuck Joiner and Norbert Frassa share their hands-on impressions of the Aukey MagFusion 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Qi2.

