Geely, one of the biggest car makers in the world has announced its EX5 model will receive Apple CarPlay via an over-the-air (OTA) update.

The screen-mirroring feature in the latest OTA will work both wired and wirelessly, providing both options to drivers.

Geely has set up operations in Australia this year and delivered over 2,300 EX5 electric SUVs. The CarPlay update “has been one of the most requested from Geely EX5 drivers who started taking deliveries of the car back in March this year, when the brand announced aggressive pricing of the two variants this model is offered locally,” reports The Driven.

Geely, or Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, is a Chinese automotive conglomerate headquartered in Hangzhou, China, that was founded in 1986 with an entry into the auto industry in 1997. The group owns several international automotive brands, including Volvo Car, Lotus, Polestar, Lynk & Co, and Zeekr, and produces vehicles under various brands for its own and its subsidiaries’ markets.

The EX5’s 11-in-1 electric drive unit delivers 160kW of peak power with, according to Geely, “high efficiency, compact design, advanced cooling, and zero emissions. Pricing is US$45,419, plus “on-road costs.”

I’m guessing that AirPlay functionality in the EX5 will be available for both regular CarPlay and the higher-end CarPlay Ultra. The latter was introduced in May.

Apple said it will be available for existing models that feature the brand’s next-generation infotainment system through a software update in the coming weeks. CarPlay Ultra purportedly builds on the capabilities of CarPlay and “provides the ultimate in-car experience by deeply integrating with the vehicle to deliver the best of iPhone and the best of the car.”

It provides information for all of the driver’s screens, including real-time content and gauges in the instrument cluster, while reflecting the automaker’s look and feel and offering drivers a customizable experience. Many other automakers around the world are reportedly working to bring CarPlay Ultra to drivers, including newly committed brands Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis.

“iPhone users love CarPlay, and it has transformed how people connect with their vehicles. With CarPlay Ultra, together with automakers, we are reimagining the in-car experience, making it even more unified and consistent,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, in a news announcement. “This next generation of CarPlay gives drivers a smarter, safer way to use their iPhone in the car, while deeply integrating with the car’s systems and showcasing the unique look and feel of each automaker.”

