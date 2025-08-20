As noted by MacRumors, Apple will host its annual National Parks Apple Watch activity challenge on Sunday, August 24.

It’s designed to celebrate national parks across the U.S.

An Apple Watch Activity Challenge and special content collections will also let customers explore the parks, or celebrate them from home. These collections will be available on Apple Maps, in the App Store, the Apple TV app, and on Apple Podcasts, Apple Books, and Apple Music. If Apple does as it usually does, it will also offer a way to use Apple Pay to donate to U.S. national parks.

