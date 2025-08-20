Apple TV+’s “The Studio” won for “Outstanding Achievement in Comedy” at the 41st Annual Television Critics Association Awards.

TCA, which is made up of more than 230 journalists, critics and editors, voted on programming that aired or streamed during the 2024-2025 television season. You can find the complete list of winners here.

About ‘The Studio’

Apple has renewed “The Studio” for a second season. It stars Seth Rogen as Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of embattled Continental Studios. Here’s how the series is described: As movies struggle to stay alive and relevant, Matt and his core team of infighting executives battle their insecurities as they wrangle narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films. With their power suits masking their never-ending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting and award show presents them with an opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe. As someone who eats, sleeps and breathes movies, it’s the job Matt’s been pursuing his whole life, and it may very well destroy him.

“The Studio” assembles an ensemble cast led by Rogen, Emmy, SAG and Golden Globe Award winner Catherine O’Hara, Emmy Award nominee Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz and Chase Sui Wonders, with Emmy Award-winning guest star Bryan Cranston. The series also features a lineup of cameos from some of Hollywood’s most iconic actors, directors and producers throughout the season.

Season one is now streaming on Apple TV+.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

