Apple TV+ has debuted the trailer for the second season of the stop-motion animated series based on the internationally bestselling “Shapes” picture book trilogy by Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen. The new season is set to premiere with all eight episodes on Friday, August 29, 2025.

Here’s how “Shape Island” is described: The Emmy Award-winning series from Apple TV+ takes place on a charming island and invites viewers to join serious Square, intrepid Circle and tricky Triangle as they dig up some fun, search for answers and build on their friendship — all while learning how to navigate each other’s differences. “Shape Island” shows kids that friendship can take many shapes.

Season two features the familiar voices of Yvette Nicole Brown (“Frog and Toad”) as the narrator, Harvey Guillén (“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”) as Square, Scott Adsit (“Big Hero 6”) as Triangle and Gideon Adlon (“Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths”) as Circle.

“Shape Island” was co-created by book authors Barnett and Klassen, who serve as executive producers. Barnett was recently appointed the National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature by the Library of Congress. Kelli Bixler and Drew Hodges (“Tumble Leaf”) from the Emmy Award-winning studio Bix Pix Entertainment also serve as executive producers. Ryan Pequin serves as co-executive producer and head writer.

