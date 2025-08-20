The Apple Manufacturing Academy launched this week in Detroit, the first such facility in the United States geared toward training small and mid-sized business owners on using new technology to grow their ventures, reports the Detroit News.

The academy is part of Apple’s pledge to spend more than $500 billion in the U.S. over the next four years, and builds on the company’s long history of investment in American innovation and advanced manufacturing.

Apple, in partnership with Michigan State University, will host small and medium-sized businesses from across the country in Detroit for various workshops with Apple experts. The courses are designed to help American companies transition to advanced manufacturing by implementing artificial intelligence and smart manufacturing techniques.

Sessions will focus on machine learning and deep learning in manufacturing; automation in the product manufacturing industry; leveraging manufacturing data to improve product quality; applying digital technologies to enhance operations; and more.

In addition to in-person courses, Apple engineers are already consulting with American companies to help them drive productivity, efficiency, and quality in their supply chains. Consulting services are available both virtually and in person.

The Apple Manufacturing Academy is the latest partnership between MSU and Apple Inc. located in Detroit. In 2021, the Apple Developer Academy opened to teach coding, design, entrepreneurship and professional skills.

For MSU, it’s important to have a footprint in Detroit and train the next generation of business owners and product developers, and those who want to learn how to make their existing businesses better, Academy Director Sarah Gretter told the Detroit News.

“One of the missions we have at MSU is to provide educational opportunities to people across their lifespan,” Gretter said. “Working with small, medium businesses is part of that mission for us as a land grant institution. We ask ‘How can we continue offering learning opportunities for people in their careers, in their work and continue learning?’ Especially in this age of rapid advances in technologies, the learning needs to be continuous.”

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related