° From AppleInsider: The Apple TV+ workplace drama “Severance” was part of a surprise appearance by Ben Stiller and Tramell Tillman at a screening of “Zoolander,” in the form of a marching band.

° From MacRumors: Through September 15, you can get 5% Daily Cash when you use the Apple Card via Apple Pay to purchase gas at Exxon and Mobil stations across the United States.

° From an X post: The leaker known as “Majin Bu” reiterates the claim that Apple will release “Liquid Silicon” cases for the upcoming iPhone 17 series.

° From 9to5Mac: A few months ago, Apple hosted the Workshop on Privacy-Preserving Machine Learning, which featured presentations and discussions on privacy, security, and other key areas in responsible machine learning development. Now, it has made the presentations public. Here are three highlights.

° From The Wrap: Ben Stiller and Adam Scott never thought “Severance” would be a hit.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the MacVoices panel examines Tim Cook’s record tenure, Apple’s leadership future, and the company’s innovation challenges.

