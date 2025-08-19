India’s smartphone export volumes grew 30% year-over-yer (YoY) in the first half (H1) 2025, driven largely by a surge in iPhone shipments to the U.S., according to new data from Counterpoint Research.

This spike followed a tariff announcement by the U.S. government in the first quarter of 2025, prompting Apple to accelerate exports ahead of potential cost hikes. Here are the highlights of the Counterpoint report:

The US continued to be the top destination for India’s smartphone exports in H1 2025, accounting for 54% of total shipments, up from 30% in H1 2024.

Apple’s exports grew 53% YoY, crossing the 20-million mark for the first time in an H1. This growth was fueled by the brand’s expanded manufacturing capabilities in India, supported by a larger production base and favorable government policies. Also, the Trump tariffs played a role in ramping up the export-led manufacturing. iPhones dominated the export charts, capturing the top three spots, led by the iPhone 16 with an 18% share of India’s total smartphone exports, followed by the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16e.

Motorola became the fastest-growing brand in terms of exports, which grew 7x YoY, with 95% of them going to the US. Motorola’s sales in the US rose 10% YoY in H1 2025, boosted by the early launch of its 2025 G-series line-up compared to the 2024 schedule, capturing tax-season demand.

