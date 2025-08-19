As noted by MacRumors, iPhone users located in Montana can now add their driver’s licenses and IDs to the Apple Wallet app on the ‌iPhone‌ and Apple Watch.

With your ID in Apple Wallet on an iPhone orApple Watch, presenting your identity in person and in app is simply. When in person at a select business, just hold your device near the identity reader. In app with iPhone, just tap the Verify with Apple Wallet button. Confirm the information, and you’re done.

If your iPhone or Apple Watch is misplaced or lost, you can manage your driver license or state-issued ID in Apple Wallet with the Find My app. From any browser, log in to your iCloud account to delete your ID, pause it, and even reactivate it once your device is recovered.

To add your ID to your iPhone and any paired Apple Watch, open Apple Wallet and tap the plus sign (+) at the top-right corner of the screen. Select Driver’s License or State ID, then follow the onscreen instructions to start the setup process.

Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Maryland, New Mexico, Iowa, California, Hawaii, and Ohio have implemented support, as has Puerto Rico. Apple has said that Mississippi, Illinois, Connecticut, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Utah, and West Virginia are working on support.

