A child safety organization has asked the Federal Trade Commission to investigate Apple, alleging the tech giant has engaged in deceptive practices through its App Store that put children at risk, reports Fox Business.

The Digital Childhood Institute (DCI), a nonprofit working with a coalition of several advocacy groups, argued the tech giant knowingly marketed certain apps as safe for minors when they are not, failed to enforce necessary parental controls and enabled apps to collect children’s sensitive data, the article adds.

The DCI laid out its allegations in a complaint, obtained by Fox News Digital, that it filed with the FTC on Tuesday morning.

From the complaint: Apple created and designed a system for the delivery of apps that markets harmful products to minors, brokers one-sided contracts between tech companies and vulnerable children, and undermines child safety. FTC oversight and intervention to protect vulnerable children on smartphones and in app stores is long overdue. We are grateful for your time and attention in reviewing this complaint.

The Digital Childhood Institute says its coalition includes “some of the nation’s most qualified and trusted child safety experts, including the Digital Childhood Institute, Digital Childhood Alliance, the National Center on Sexual Exploitation, Protect Young Eyes, the Institute for Family Studies, the Ethics and Public Policy Center, Family Policy Alliance, and the Digital Progress Institute.”

