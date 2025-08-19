Apple has announced the expansion of its Self Service Repair and Genuine Parts Distributor programs to Canada.

It provides individuals and independent repair professionals across the country broader access to the parts, tools, and manuals needed to repair Apple devices, according to Brian Naumann, Apple’s vice president of AppleCare Service and Repair. It’s intended for individuals who are comfortable completing their own repairs by providing customers with repair manuals, genuine Apple parts, Apple Diagnostics, tools, and rental toolkits.

Earlier this year, Apple added iPad alongside iPhone and Mac to the program. Self Service Repair continues to support a growing number of Apple products, and is currently offered in 34 countries and 25 languages.

Also launching in Canada today, Genuine Parts Distributor offers repair providers who don’t have a direct service relationship with Apple access to genuine Apple parts through wholesale distributors. Repair providers in Canada can now access a range of Apple parts for iPhone and iPad repairs — including displays, batteries, and charging ports — via MobileSentrix. Naumann says Genuine Parts Distributor has been utilized by thousands of repair businesses since its launch in the U.S. last year and across Europe in May.

Self Service Repair and Genuine Parts Distributor join Apple’s existing repair options in Canada. The company says 80% of the Canadian population is now within a 30-minute drive of an Apple Store, Apple Authorized Service Provider (AASP) location, or Independent Repair Provider (IRP).

Customers interested in learning more about Self Service Repair can visit support.apple.com/en-ca/self-service-repair. Repair providers can learn more about Genuine Parts Distributor by visiting support.apple.com/en-ca/genuine-parts-distributor.

