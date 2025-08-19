Apple is expanding its iPhone production in India for U.S.-bound versions of the iPhone 17, reports Bloomberg (a subscription is required to read the entire article).

All four iPhone 17 models will be manufactured in India in preparation for their roll-out next month. This move is further action on Apple’s part to reduce its dependence on manufacturing in China.

The expansion in India includes newly operational plants from Tata Group in Tamil Nadu and Foxconn near Bangalore airport. According to Bloomberg, Tata-controlled facilities are expected to handle up to half of India’s iPhone output over the next two years.

India currently accounts for more than a fifth of global iPhone production and has already surpassed China to become the top supplier of the device to the U.S. market. Apple will likely unveil its iPhone 17 line-up at a special event on Tuesday, September 9, according to German mobile phone providers — as noted by iphone-ticker.de.

