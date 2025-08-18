Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From 9to5Mac: In a new study, a group of Apple researchers describe a very interesting approach they took to, basically, get an open-source model to teach itself how to build good user interface code in SwiftUI.

° From MacRumors: iPhone 17 Pro models may still have a SIM card tray in at least some countries, based on an image shared by the leaker known as Majin Bu.

° From AppleInsider: A new immersive environment from the Disney+ Plus show “Alien: Earth” is letting Apple Vision Pro users explore the Containment Room of the USCSS Maginot.

° From The MacObserver: Berkshire Hathaway sold 20 million Apple shares in Q2 while investing $1.57 billion in UnitedHealth, signaling a portfolio shift.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the MacVoices panel discusses Dropbox ending its password service, Sengled smart bulb Alexa support being pulled, and Apple joining other tech giants to digitize healthcare records.

