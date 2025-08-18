Apple’s “F1 the Movie” is on its way to surpassing US$600 million at the global box and is showing great holding power, according to Deadline.

Of course, this doesn’t meant that “F1” will be a box office hit. With a budget of US$250, it will need to make about $625 to break even after marketing costs and the cut of ticket sales that theaters get.

The movie hails from director Joseph Kosinski, Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Plan B Entertainment, and seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton’s Dawn Apollo Films banner. It’s made in collaboration with Formula 1.

Here’s how the film is described: Dubbed “the greatest that never was,” Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) was FORMULA 1’s most promising phenom of the 1990s until an accident on the track nearly ended his career. Thirty years later, he’s a nomadic racer-for-hire when he’s approached by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), owner of a struggling FORMULA 1 team that is on the verge of collapse. Ruben convinces Sonny to come back to FORMULA 1 for one last shot at saving the team and being the best in the world. He’ll drive alongside Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), the team’s hotshot rookie intent on setting his own pace. But as the engines roar, Sonny’s past catches up with him and he finds that in FORMULA 1, your teammate is your fiercest competition — and the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone.

