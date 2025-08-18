Apple Original Films has announced it will expand its feature slate with “The Dink,” a new sports comedy feature.

It will be helmed by Josh Greenbaum (“Will & Harper,” “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar” and upcoming “Spaceballs 2”) and starring Jake Johnson (“New Girl,” “Minx,” “Self Reliance” and upcoming “Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed”).

Here’s how the film is described: “The Dink” stars Johnson as a washed-up tennis pro who, desperate to save a struggling club and earn his father’s respect, is compelled to break a sacred vow and do the unthinkable: play pickleball.

The film features an all-star comedy cast with Ben Stiller set for a role, alongside tennis champions Andy Roddick and John McEnroe in key supporting roles. The cast of “The Dink” also includes Mary Steenburgen, Ed Harris, Chloe Fineman, Aaron Chen, Patton Oswalt, Chris Parnell and Christine Taylor.

“The Dink” is produced by Stiller and John Lesher for Red Hour Films, and Rob Paris and Mike Witherill for Rivulet Entertainment. In addition to starring, Johnson serves as producer. The film is written by Sean Clements and executive produced by Rick Steele, Clements, Greenbaum, Joe Hardesty, Jonathan McCoy and Daniel Crosser.

