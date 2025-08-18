Apple has joined the popular Chinese social platform RedNote, known as China’s answer to Instagram, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

The article says it’s the tech giant’s latest bid to strengthen its brand presence in the competitive mainland market ahead of the launch of the iPhone 17. After publishing its first post on Saturday morning, the verified Apple account has amassed more than 200,000 followers on RedNote, the SCMP says.

RedNote, also known as Xiaohongshu, is a Chinese social media and e-commerce platform that has gained popularity in the US, particularly among users seeking alternatives to TikTok. It combines features of Instagram, Pinterest, and YouTube, offering a platform for sharing short videos, photos, and text-based posts. The app is known for its focus on lifestyle content, including fashion, beauty, travel, and food, and also allows for live streaming and product purchases

