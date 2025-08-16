Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of August 11-15.

° In his latest “Power On” newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says an OLED MacBook Pro might not arrive as soon as expected.

° Apple purportedly plans to ship a new App Intents feature in spring 2026 that would allow Siri to take actions for you.

° Apple’s “F1 the Movie” has generated US$570.7 million at the global box and is showing great holding power.

° Apple is preparing “to shake up the notebook market with an all-new ultra-low-cost MacBook,” perhaps as soon as this year.

° Apple sued a small theater chain named Apple Cinemas over alleged trademark infringement. Now Apple Cinema has responded.

° Elon Musk has too much time on his hands because he’s threatening to sue Apple.

° It seems Apple can’t release its own version of smart glasses soon enough, as global sales of the wearables are booming.

° A “treasure trove of vintage Apple devices, ultraexclusive memorabilia, and forgotten tech” has just been collected and is for sale.

° Apple is reportedly working on a line of smart home products, including a security camera and a smart doorbell.

° Don’t look for the HomePod-with-display to roll out until mid-2026.

° Apple is rumored to be planning a tabletop robot with a 7-inch screen, followed by a mobile robot with wheels and a large mechanical arm.

° Apple is reportedly planning a major revamp of Siri to go along with its upcoming smart home devices and robots.

° iPhone sales in the Middle East (excluding Turkey) grew 1% year-over-year as of the second quarter of 2025.

° The Apple Card has dropped from first place to third place for overall credit card customer satisfaction, according to a J.D. Power study.

° Apple code confirms that a MacBook Pro with 5G support may be coming sooner than we think.

° TopBrand Union has released the TopBrand 2025 “Top 500 Global Brands list,” and Apple is in third place.

° Apple sell-through increased 10% year-over-year (YoY) in quarter two, lifted by marketing and sales of the iPhone 16e.

