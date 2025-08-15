Here are some of the latest software announcements of the week:

° FuturHealth, a provider of personalized weight-loss solutions, says it will bring Apple Fitness+ to members who are enrolled in a FuturHealth program at no additional cost. The offer gives FuturHealth users additional fitness tools to help them reach their goals.

° HaystackID — which specializes in “managing complex data and workflow challenges in legal, compliance, regulatory, and cybersecurity environments” — has launch of the ReviewRight Mobile App. This iOS-compatible mobile app is designed to empower legal and cybersecurity professionals to manage their review careers in real-time.

° IdeasLab — which specializes in artificial intelligence that builds disruptive applications around sports, fitness and human motion — has launched XView AI Free and XView AI Plus. XView AI Free is a free-to-download version and Plus is a paid version of its app for golfers of all ages and skill level.

° MyNetDiary, a nutrition and health platform has announced PlateAI, the next-generation app for personalized diet and wellness. Available on iOS and Android, it combines instant AI-powered food logging, real-time nutrition coaching, and a complete suite of health tools to support better habits and sustainable results.

° According to MacRumors, Netflix has finally rolled out a redesigned interface for the Apple TV app.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related