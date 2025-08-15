The all-new original Peanuts musical special, “Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical,” debuts today on Apple TV+.

The special features original music by Emmy Award-nominated singer, songwriter, composer and New York Times bestselling author Ben Folds, plus Emmy Award-nominated composer Jeff Morrow and the veteran Broadway composing duo Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner. This latest special under the “Snoopy Presents” banner by Peanuts and WildBrain for Apple TV+ marks the first Peanuts musical in 37 years.

Original songs in the new special include “When We Were Light,” “Look Up, Charlie Brown” and “Leave It Better” by Folds, plus “Best Time Ever” and “A Place Like This” by Morrow, Zachary and Weiner.

Here’s how the musical special is described: This summer, celebrate the joy and magic of summer camp and the importance of preserving what you love. Charlie Brown loves camp and is determined to make his final year special, but Sally, a first-time camper, is nervous and skeptical of the new and unfamiliar place. While everyone settles into camp, Snoopy and Woodstock discover a treasure map that takes them on a wild adventure nearby.

One morning, the Peanuts gang learns that their beloved camp is shutting down because fewer campers are joining each summer. The news especially saddens Charlie Brown, who feels hopeless about losing a place that has meant so much to him and his friends and is determined to preserve its legacy. Meanwhile, on their adventure, Snoopy and Woodstock find the sought-after treasure chest, but are quickly disappointed when they discover it’s not riches, but instruments and photos from past summer concerts held at the camp. Newly inspired, Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang use the treasure to host their own concert to save the camp.

Produced for Apple TV+ by Peanuts and WildBrain, “Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical” is directed by Erik Wiese and is written by Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz and Cornelius Uliano. Executive producers are Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, Uliano, Paige Braddock, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts and Logan McPherson.

