Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: Apple is developing a new low-cost iPad powered by an A18 chip, according to code references accidentally disclosed by the company.

° From AppleInsider: Umages claiming to be of an iPhone 17 Pro chassis show that Apple is switching back from titanium to a mixture of aluminum and glass.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple has shared a video of an epic Severance mural in LA.

° From Macworld: Code suggests Apple is working on an M4 Ultra chip for new Mac Pro.

° From The Athletic (a subscription is required to read the article): MLB’s executives are in negotiations with Apple, NBC, Netflix and ESPN to potentially create new broadcasting packages.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the MacVoices Live! panel debates Microsoft’s pushy AI search in Edge, privacy concerns over Copilot Memory, and compares AI tools like Perplexity and ChatGPT for search relevance.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related