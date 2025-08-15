Apple has filed for a patent for “user interfaces for health applications.” This hints that the tech giant is planning new features for its Health app or is planning new health-related apps.

About the patent filing

In the patent filing Apple says that measuring and managing health information using health applications on electronic devices is a convenient and effective method of providing and maintaining awareness of one’s health. Using electronic devices enable a user to quickly and easily capture health information and manage and monitor the health information.

However, Apple notes that some techniques for managing health data using electronic devices, are “generally cumbersome and inefficient.” For example, some techniques use a complex and time-consuming user interface, which may include multiple key presses or keystrokes. Such techniques require more time than necessary, wasting user time and device energy.

What Apple wants to do is provide electronic devices with faster, more efficient methods and interfaces for managing and/or presenting health data. Such methods and interfaces optionally complement or replace other methods for managing and/or presenting health data. What’s more, the tech giant wants such methods and interfaces to also enable a user to “conveniently view and manage recorded health information, thereby raising awareness to the user of the user’s current health status.”

Summary of the patent filing

Here’s Apple’s abstract or the patent filing: “The present disclosure generally relates to user interfaces for health applications. In some embodiments, exemplary user interfaces for managing health and safety features on an electronic device are described. In some embodiments, exemplary user interfaces for managing the setup of a health feature on an electronic device are described. In some embodiments, exemplary user interfaces for managing background health measurements on an electronic device are described.

“In some embodiments, exemplary user interfaces for managing a biometric measurement taken using an electronic device are described. In some embodiments, exemplary user interfaces for providing results for captured health information on an electronic device are described. In some embodiments, exemplary user interfaces for managing background health measurements on an electronic device are described.”

