Here are some of the latest accessory and hardware announcements of the week:

° Enbrighten’s UltraBrite Hex Lights are here to bring serious brightness – and serious style – to garages, home gyms, workshops, and more.

The US$159.99 modular LED lighting kit includes 24 ultra-bright light bars (1,000 lumens each). Installation is fully customizable; you can choose plug-in, direct wiring, or screw into an existing fixture using the included E26 adapter. UltraBrite Hex Lights are now available at Amazon, EnbrightenMe.com, and Costco.

° Epson has announced four new projectors for home entertainment and modern workspaces. The lineup includes two models that work with Apple AirPlay and support screen mirroring with Miracast.

The new projectors are now available on Epson.com and through select retailers. The Pro EX9270 Wireless Full HD 3LCD Projector and EX3290 WXGA 3LCD Projector come with a standard 1-year limited projector warranty6 and the Home Cinema 1100 3LCD Wireless 1080p Projector and Home Cinema 980 3LCD 1080p Projector come with a standard 2-year limited projector warranty.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related