Apple code confirms that a MacBook Pro with 5G support may be coming sooner than we think.

A report by Macworld says internal Apple code seen by the publication reveals that the company has indeed been testing an unreleased MacBook Pro model with an M5 Pro chip and Apple’s first 5G modem.

“The code, which also revealed the existence of a new Mac Pro with the M4 Ultra chip, now confirms that the company is at least experimenting with the idea of a MacBook with cellular connectivity,” Macworld Contributor Filipe Esposito writes. “This Mac laptop found in the code is powered by the M5 Pro chip (codenamed t6050), which indicates the upcoming generation of MacBook Pro.

I’d love to see this happen this year, as I’ve long wanted a MacBook Pro with a cellular option. However, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has said that we’ll see no M5 MacBook Pro this year, and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo seconds that opinion. I hope they’re wrong.

Gurman says that Apple is also working on a MacBook Pro with a thinner design and an OLED display for 2026. Perhaps we’ll see a 5G MacBook Pro this year, and an OLED MacBook Pro next year. Fingers crossed.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related