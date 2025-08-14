iPhone sales in the Middle East (excluding Turkey) grew 1% year-over-year as of the second quarter of 2025.

The latest research from Canalys reveals that the Middle East’s (excluding Turkey) smartphone market grew 15% to 13.2 million units in the second quarter of 2025, making it the strongest-growing region worldwide.

Apple now has 8% of the Middle East (excluding Turkey) smartphone market on sales of 1.1 million iPhones in the second quarter of 2025. That compares to 10% market share on roughly the same amount of units sold (1.1 million) in the second quarter of 2024.

Ahead of Apple in the region’s smartphone market are Samsung (34% market share), Xiaomi (17% market share), TRANSSION (15% market share), and HONOR (10% market share). Canalys says the smart phone rebound in the Middle East (excluding Turkey) “was powered by value-conscious buyers, festive season spending and strong economic momentum, positioning the region for continued expansion in smartphone shipments despite geopolitical headwinds.”

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related