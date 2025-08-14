Let it rain. Barry Eisler’s “John Rain” books are being adapted for Apple TV+ after the streamer and Tom Winchester’s Pure Fiction label scored the rights to the New York Times bestsellers, reports Deadline.

The character of John Rain is a half Japanese, half American Vietnam veteran turned freelance assassin. He specializes in making his kills look like death by natural causes. The first book in the series is “A Clean Kill in Tokyo.” There are 14 books in the series.

