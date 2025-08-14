Apple sell-through increased 10% year-over-year (YoY) in quarter two, lifted by marketing and sales of the iPhone 16e, reports Counterpoint Research.

The research group says that smartphone revenue in the second quarter (Q2) of 2025 increased 11% YoY to $17.5B on a 2% increase in ASPs [average sales prices] and 9% increase in sell-through.

Smartphone sell-through refers to the actual sales of smartphones to consumers, as opposed to sell-in, which refers to the number for units shipped to retailers. Basically, it reflects the demand for smartphones in the market.

Smartphone sell-through at AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon stores increased by 16%, 20% and 12% respectively YoY in Q2, lifted by summer device promotions. Upgrade rates improved at each of the carriers as executive teams cited strong promotional campaigns as the reasoning for increased device purchasing. With these strong promotions, sell-through in the premium device segment increased 11% YoY.

The ASP of a US Smartphone in Q2 was $647.53, up from $632.59 a year ago, according to Counterpoint. This was driven by an 11% increase in premium device sales, but was partially offset by a 48% increase in the $300-$599 price segment due to demand for the iPhone 16e and the earlier launch of the Google Pixel 9a in 2025.

Counterpoint says Apple sell-through increased 10% YoY, lifted by marketing and sales of the iPhone 16e. Apple benefitted from strong carrier promotions throughout the quarter. Particular drivers of sales included Verizon’s Red Hot Deal Days and T-Mobile’s switcher deal which offered the iPhone 16 Pro for free with no trade-in required. Verizon also indicated that its “Best Value Guarantee” has been successful in maintaining customer relationships and driving smartphone upgrades.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related