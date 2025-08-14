The Apple Qianhai Yifang City retail store will open on August 16 (Saturday) in China.

According to the store’s website, the new retail store will “provide Apple’s world-leading retail experience for more customers in Shenzhen and Greater China.” Apple Qianhai Yifang City retail store is located in Yifang City, Bao’an District.

Last week Apple closed its Parkland Apple Store in Dalian, Lianonging. Supposed, the closing was due to struggling iPhone sales in China.

With the opening of Apple Qianhai Yifang City, Apple should have (by my count) 542 stores spread across 25 counties and regions. There are 273 Apple retail stores in the United States as of February 27, 2023. The state with the most number of Apple locations in the US is California, with 54 retail stores, which is about 20% of all Apple retail stores in the US.

