TopBrand Union has released the TopBrand 2025 “Top 500 Global Brands list,” and Apple is in third place.

Last year Apple topped the list with a brand value of approximately US$1 billion. Microsoft ranked first in 2025 with a brand value of approximately $1.1 billion, followed by NVIDIA in second place with $1,40 billion, and Apple in third with $998 billion. Amazon, Alphabet (Google), Saudi Aramco, Walmart, Meta (Facebook), Berkshire Hathaway, and Broadcom ranked fourth to tenth, respectively.

Now in its fourth year, TopBrand Union’s “Top 500 Global Brands” list ranks global corporations as measured by revenue. TopBrand Union is a boutique branding consultancy focused on bridging China and the world, specializing in brand strategy, events, research, and marketing.

