United has announced that full seasons of select Apple TV+ shows and movies will now be available for free on the airline’s 130,000+ seatback screens and in the United app.

“Apple creates groundbreaking original series, and United travelers are going to love watching fan-favorite Apple Originals for free on their next flight,” says Mark Muren, United’s managing director of Product, Identity and Loyalty. “We’re setting a new standard for a premium inflight experience, and our first-of-its-kind collaboration with Apple TV+ gives fliers more high-quality content options on the latest high-definition seatback screens.”

Apple Original series will appear on a featured Apple TV+ channel and include the entire first seasons of “Severance,” “Shrinking,” “Ted Lasso,” “Slow Horses,” and “Silo.” “The Morning Show” and “Bad Sisters” will be added this September.

Muren says the airline will continue adding new seasons and content each month, including more than 250 TV show episodes, feature documentaries and films. All are free inflight on United’s seatback screens and in the United app.

