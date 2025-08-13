A “treasure trove of vintage Apple devices, ultraexclusive memorabilia, and forgotten tech” has just been collected into one website—and it’s all for sale, reports Fast Company.

The collection of items, titled “Steve Jobs and the Apple Revolution,” is currently being sold by RR Auction, and will remain live until August 21. It’s one of the company’s 12 annual speciality auctions.

“Created over a decade ago, this signature auction tells Apple’s full arc—from garage-built Apple-1 to world-changing innovations,” Bobby Livingston, executive vice president at the Boston-based auction house, told Fast Company. “We source directly from early engineers, employees, and elite collectors, often bringing items to market for the first time. It’s Apple’s history told through the objects that made it possible.”

