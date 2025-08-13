QCode, the podcast company behind series including Demi Moore’s Dirty Diana and Rami Malek’s Blackout, is staffing up, has hired former Apple exec Jacob Bronstein, reports Deadline.

He will serve as head of content and executive vice president. Bronstein previously spent eight years working at Apple, where he was latterly head of marketing for Apple Podcasts, and also worked at TikTok owner ByteDance.

At QCode, he will oversee original content development at the company and has been tasked with expanding it into new formats in the traditional audio and video spaces as well as continuing to package IP for film and television,” Deadline notes.

