Macnica Americas — a technology innovator of IP design, networking solutions and AI/IoT technologies — is teaming with Softron Media Services at IBC2025 to demonstrate Apple ProRes compressed video over ST 2110-22, combined with the macOS Sequoia (15+) and the Macnica100Gbs MEP100 Smart NIC.

Apple ProRes is one of the most popular codecs in professional post-production. The ProRes family of video codecs has made it both possible and affordable to edit full-frame, 10-bit, 4:2:2 and 4:4:4:4 high-definition (HD), 2K, 4K, 5K, and larger video sources with multistream performance in Final Cut Pro X. This white paper provides in-depth information about the ProRes family of codecs, including technical specifications and performance metrics.

The joint development between Macnica and Softron is expected to be the first delivery of Apple ProRes compressed video over the ST 2110-22 framework and IP networks. Softron is a developer of professional video and broadcast software solutions for macOS. Broadcasters, content creators and media professionals around the world rely on the company’s applications to record, stream and play video content seamlessly and effortlessly across the macOS.

