U.S. Apple Watch owners who signed up to receive a payment from an Apple lawsuit settlement over swollen batteries have started receiving their money, reports MacRumors.

In January Apple agreed to a US$20 million settlement to resolve claims that some Apple Watch batteries swelled over time, potentially damaging other key components, such as the display.

The lawsuit, which was filed in US District Court for the Northern District of California, claimed that all Apple Watches up to and including Series 4 models are prone to a defect that results in the lithium-ion battery swelling and causing the screen to “crack, shatter, or detach from the body” of the watch “through no fault of the wearer, oftentimes only days or weeks after purchase.”

Compensation will range from $20 to $50, depending on the number of claims submitted. Some eligible users will receive a notice via email or postcard informing them of their eligibility for a class payment, according to WatchSettlement.com.

