In an interview with Variety, Channing Dungey, the chairperson/CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group, discussed the plans for the fourth season of “Ted Lasso” on Apple TV+.

While Apple has no firm premiere date for the fourth season, the company has discussed releasing it sometime in mid-2026, he said. Specifically, Dungey expects “Ted Lasso” season 4 to premiere in “Q2 going forward,” which is sometime between April and June.

The fourth season of the series is underway, with filming beginning Monday in Kansas City, Deadline reported on July 21. The core of the show’s cast is purportedly returning. Several actors have also joined the Apple TV+ series, which will find its title character (Jason Sudeikis) taking on the coaching of a women’s soccer team, according to Deadline.

News that the Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” would return for a fourth season was announced in March. Sudeikis confirmed a fourth season would be moving forward during an appearance on the New Heights Podcast hosted by Jason and Travis Kelce in March. At that time, he broke the news that Lasso would be coaching a women’s soccer team in the next season of the show.

Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein and Jeremy Swift, who play AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton, player-turned-assistant coach Roy Kent and Leslie Higgins, Rebecca’s right-hand man at the club are returning, reports Deadline. Juno Temple (Keeley Jones) and Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard) are also reprising their roles, the article adds.

Along with the six returning actors, Ted Lasso will feature seven new actors in Tanya Reynolds (“Sex Education”), Jude Mack (Netflix’s “Back in Action”), Faye Marsay (“Andor”), Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern (“My Lady Jane,” “Enola Holmes 2”) and Grant Feely. Feely will play Ted’s son, Henry, taking over the role from Gus Turner, who played Henry in the previous seasons. Details on the other actors’ roles “are being kept quiet for now,” notes Deadline.

